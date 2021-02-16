NEAR Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $86.97 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.01 or 0.00008215 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $86.97 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00060836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.65 or 0.00263523 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00082921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00074178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00086358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.39 or 0.00412515 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00187080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,874,283 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.