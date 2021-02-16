Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Up 6.1%

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.26. 31,094,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 8,368,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVCN. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 40.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Neovasc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neovasc by 229.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

