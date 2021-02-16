Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $362.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.43. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.60.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.