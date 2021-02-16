Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $556.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

