Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,999,486,000 after buying an additional 166,207 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,432,000 after buying an additional 50,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $558.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,879. The company has a market capitalization of $247.23 billion, a PE ratio of 89.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $533.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

