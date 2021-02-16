New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$2.25 price objective on the stock.

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price target (down from C$4.25) on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) stock opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$3.05.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

