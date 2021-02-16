New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NGD. Raymond James set a $2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter valued at $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

