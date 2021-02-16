New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Up 41.1% in January

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the January 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NYC traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 23,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,912. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.32. New York City REIT has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,153 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New York City REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

