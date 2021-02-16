Newcrest Mining Limited (NCM.AX) (ASX:NCM) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.19

Newcrest Mining Limited (NCM.AX) (ASX:NCM) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1938 per share by the mining company on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Newcrest Mining Limited (NCM.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$28.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

In related news, insider Sandeep Biswas 147,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th.

About Newcrest Mining Limited (NCM.AX)

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

