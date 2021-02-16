Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,542,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 330,702 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up about 1.1% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $152,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $72,020,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after buying an additional 1,135,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007,401 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,537,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after buying an additional 885,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Newmont by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,742,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after buying an additional 806,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

