Nework Reaches Market Cap of $726,150.47 (NKC)

Nework (CURRENCY:NKC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Nework token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nework has a market cap of $726,150.47 and approximately $10,768.00 worth of Nework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nework has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nework

Nework is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2016. Nework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,586,172 tokens. Nework’s official website is nework.pro. The official message board for Nework is medium.com/@nework. Nework’s official Twitter account is @Neworkpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nework Token Trading

Nework can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

