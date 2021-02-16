NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.20

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 60344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 413,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

