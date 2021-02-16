NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 891 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $939.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $905.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $869.14.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

