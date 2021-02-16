NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 7,266 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 22,018.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 84.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after acquiring an additional 369,198 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 706,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,456,000 after acquiring an additional 150,367 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 636,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,118 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,228,000 after acquiring an additional 207,200 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZPN. Benchmark raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $158.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.89 and a 200-day moving average of $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $160.80.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

