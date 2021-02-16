NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 500,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,754,000 after purchasing an additional 258,689 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $70.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

