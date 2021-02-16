NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,927 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 569,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FRC. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $155.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $166.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.