NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 391 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,351,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNRC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.46.

GNRC stock opened at $326.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.32. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $330.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

