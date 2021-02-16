NEXT Market Capitalization Reaches $9.95 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 16th. NEXT has a total market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $30,103.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.77 or 0.00431657 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000383 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About NEXT

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

