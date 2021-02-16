NextEnergy Solar (NESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of NextEnergy Solar stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.91, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of £601.44 million and a PE ratio of -22.39. NextEnergy Solar has a 1-year low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71).

About NextEnergy Solar

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

