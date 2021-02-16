NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.68.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

