Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Stock Price Up 25.6%

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) rose 25.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 951,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 190,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

NINE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $114.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

