Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 571,817 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.12% of Radian Group worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,360,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 199,331 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter worth $44,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,896,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Radian Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,116,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,915,000 after acquiring an additional 846,224 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,898,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

