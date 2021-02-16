Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 65 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 1.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,944.50.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,700.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4,307.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,159.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,806.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $64.41 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total value of $3,553,008.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,932,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,563 shares of company stock worth $11,206,876. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.