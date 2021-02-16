Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NPPRF remained flat at $$20.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. Nippon Ceramic has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $20.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66.

About Nippon Ceramic

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

