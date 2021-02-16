Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 36,660 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,377 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 36,660 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.4% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $107,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 250,452 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,706,000 after buying an additional 53,780 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $244.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $245.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

