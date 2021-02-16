Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,807 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 59.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 345,723 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $610,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,361 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the period.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $19.27.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

