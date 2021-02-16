NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $556.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $533.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

