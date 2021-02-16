NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FMR LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,425,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $83,918.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,863 shares of company stock worth $9,226,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens raised The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of ENSG opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.84.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

