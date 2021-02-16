NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.28. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $864,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $663,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,670,114.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,684 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

