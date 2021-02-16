NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Broadcom by 18.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 17.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $328,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $486.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $487.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

