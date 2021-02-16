NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $744,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.35.

Shares of ALLY opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.