NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 12,710 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,710 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,318,000 after buying an additional 215,504 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $1,841,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,014. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

