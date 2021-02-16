NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SP Plus by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 34,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SP Plus by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $762.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $46.65.

SP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

