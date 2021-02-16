Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Issue $1.45 Quarterly Dividend

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend payment by 45.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

NYSE:NOC traded down $6.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.88. 993,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.15. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $374.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

