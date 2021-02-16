Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,339 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Northwest Natural by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $69,851.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $198,561. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.67%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

