NOW (DNOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.14.

Get NOW alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NOW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.