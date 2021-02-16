NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Trading Down 5.7%

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s stock price was down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.56 and last traded at $40.59. Approximately 6,736,478 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 2,591,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in NRG Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

