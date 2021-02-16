NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Shares Up 3.1%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. 778,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,165,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 41.05 and a quick ratio of 40.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.10 million and a P/E ratio of -33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

In related news, Director Alexander John Davidson sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$191,280. Also, Director Albert Matter sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,733,352 shares in the company, valued at C$808,002.24. Insiders sold 5,379,500 shares of company stock worth $635,813 over the last three months.

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) Company Profile (CVE:NUG)

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

