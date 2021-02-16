Nutrien (NTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NTR opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

