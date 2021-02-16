Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.86

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.86 and last traded at $56.24, with a volume of 27620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Nutrien by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

