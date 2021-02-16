NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,864 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NuVasive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NuVasive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

