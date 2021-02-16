NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $613.69

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $613.69 and last traded at $609.99, with a volume of 261355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $598.45.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $379.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

