O-I Glass, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UFS lowered O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE:OI opened at $13.24 on Monday. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

