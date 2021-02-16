O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce $23.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.40 million. O2Micro International posted sales of $15.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $98.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $98.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $106.40 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $108.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OIIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in O2Micro International by 7.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,895,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 210,718 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in O2Micro International in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in O2Micro International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OIIM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.15. 575,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,327. The stock has a market cap of $241.10 million, a P/E ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

