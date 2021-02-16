Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Short Interest Up 77.9% in January

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the January 14th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $91,953.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,023,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,925,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $93,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,068,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,331,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,118 shares of company stock worth $187,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,421,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 121,343 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,185,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 54,665 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management grew its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 303.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 724,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 545,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 494,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 276,249 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

OCSI stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $245.75 million, a P/E ratio of -208.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.73%.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.