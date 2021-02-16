Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.06 on March 5th

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) declared a dividend on Friday, February 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:ORIT opened at GBX 113.43 ($1.48) on Tuesday. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 120.99 ($1.58). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.60.

In other Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust news, insider Philip Austin bought 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £11,192.52 ($14,623.10).

