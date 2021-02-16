Odyssey (OCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.15 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $786,732.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00060782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.47 or 0.00264682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00085874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00076588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00088445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.64 or 0.00411109 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00183651 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

