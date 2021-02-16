OKCash Price Reaches $0.0667 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OKCash has traded up 55.7% against the US dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $46,123.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,213.91 or 0.99972535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00049713 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00098765 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002770 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,200,718 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

