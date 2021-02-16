Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Short Interest Down 39.7% in January

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the January 14th total of 12,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OLLI traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $94.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,110. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.66.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.29.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

