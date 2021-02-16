Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

OTRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 22,643.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after buying an additional 901,445 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,699,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,879,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,597,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTRK opened at $85.21 on Tuesday. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 2.52.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

